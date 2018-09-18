Experts air new concerns about UN response to Myanmar crisis

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed investigators who examined a crackdown by Myanmar security forces that caused hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh have issued a searing critique of the United Nations’ own response to the human rights crisis.

In a 432-page report released Tuesday, the members of a “fact-finding mission” on Myanmar fleshed out preliminary findings and recommendations released in a shorter version three weeks ago.

The investigators reiterated that senior Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya following a deadly crackdown last year.

The mission was created by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council in March 2017 after years of abuses in the country, with a focus was the period since 2011.