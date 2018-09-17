Syrian TV reports suspected Israeli strikes on state company

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria state media is reporting loud explosions in the Syrian coastal Latakia province, saying are likely from Israeli strikes targeting a state company for technical industries. A military official says more strikes targeted the provincial capital from the sea but Syrian air defenses intercepted them.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported the explosions late Monday. Nearly half an hour later, it said the strikes continued. It showed footage of what appeared to fire in a pitch black area. The TV said the target was the Institute for Technical industries in Latakia province.

A military official quoted on state media said Syrian air defenses intercepted strikes coming from the sea.

State media reported another suspected Israeli attack on Damascus’ International Airport Saturday night.

Israel rarely acknowledges attacks inside Syria.