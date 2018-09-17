Open
Gubernatorial candidate begins hunger strike in Russia

Gubernatorial candidate begins hunger strike in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A communist candidate in Russia’s Far East says he is starting a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in a gubernatorial race.

With 95 percent of the ballots counted, Andrei Ishchenko of the Communist Party had a five percent lead over the candidate from a pro-Kremlin party in Sunday’s runoff vote for governor of the Primorye region. But election officials reported a few hours later that the Kremlin party’s candidate had taken an unexpected lead in the election.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page early Monday, Ishchenko accused election authorities of rigging the results and said he would start a hunger strike in protest.

Ishchenko called on his supporters to join him and to hold protests on the streets of the Pacific port of Vladivostok.

