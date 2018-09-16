Talk of the Town – Animal House & Beverly Farm



Animal House is a safe, loving place for rescued cats to live while they find their forever homes. Our feline residents are welcome to stay with us as long as it takes for them to meet their perfect human match. In other words, we have a “no-kill” policy. We’re located in St. Louis, Missouri, and care for 200 to 300 kittens and cats of all sizes, breeds and ages. It’s important work that happens every day. Our Director, Brandyn, and volunteer staff will happily introduce you to cats of all kinds, fill you in about their personalities, and assist you with adoption when you find your match. It’s our number one priority to help cats find permanent, loving homes. Everything we do supports this goal.

Beverly Farm is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes and grass, and a recreation center with a pool; there is an equestrian center, a pavilion, jobs, all kinds of activities, medical services, therapies, and much more. Cottages, group homes, apartments, and community-based options make up the landscape, people make it home. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

