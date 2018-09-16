Open
Close
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms

Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms

Flooded rivers from Florence’s rains have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms in North Carolina, raising pollution concerns as the swollen waterways approach their crests.

Duke Energy says the weekend collapse of a coal ash landfill at the mothballed L.V. Sutton Power Station near the Cape Fear River in Wilmington is an “on-going situation.” At a different power plant near Goldsboro, three old coal ash dumps have been inundated by the Neuse River.

An Associated Press photographer who flew over North Carolina’s Trent River saw several flooded hog farms Sunday. Those typically have large pits of hog urine and feces, but regulators say they’ve no reports so far of any pollution breaches.

Many rivers are forecast to crest Monday at or near record levels.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.