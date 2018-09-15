The Latest: Arrested agent described as ‘serial killer’

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent suspected of killing several women (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz is describing the U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four prostitutes as a “serial killer.”

Alaniz says his office plans to charge Ortiz with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping. Authorities say one woman Ortiz had abducted escaped early Saturday morning and she was able to alert authorities.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar says Ortiz fled from state troopers and was found hiding in a hotel parking lot in Laredo at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killings.

Authorities didn’t disclose the victims’ names or nationalities and they declined to discuss the evidence or say how the women were killed.

___

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of having killed four women and abducted a fifth.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference that the agent, Juan David Ortiz, was arrested early Saturday morning.

The county’s district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, says authorities were led to Ortiz after a woman he tried to kidnap escaped from him. Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid in the parking lot of a Laredo hotel, where he was arrested.

Alaniz says authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. He says all the women worked as prostitutes.