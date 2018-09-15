Open
Close
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Murder trial of Chicago cop puts troubled force in spotlight

Murder trial of Chicago cop puts troubled force in spotlight

CHICAGO (AP) — The trial of a Chicago police officer facing murder charges in the shooting of a black teen shines a spotlight on a troubled force that has been accused of racial bias, excessive force and a code of silence.

Many big cities share these problems, but one expert says that Chicago is that on steroids.

The city’s police superintendent acknowledges black and Latino residents haven’t been treated properly, but says the department has made changes and more are planned.

While the murder trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke in the October 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald will revolve around the events of that night, it also will draw fresh attention to the problems the city’s police department has wrestled with for decades.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.