Browns’ Gordon to miss Saints game with hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Gordon’s season is already off course.

Cleveland’s star wide receiver, who appeared in his first season opener since 2012 last week, will not play in Sunday’s game at New Orleans because of a hamstring injury.

Gordon’s injury came as a surprise after he practiced all week and was not listed on the team’s injury report. A team spokesman said Gordon reported Saturday complaining of soreness in his hamstring and the team determined he could not play. Gordon did not travel with the team to Louisiana.

Along with Gordon, the Browns also will be missing three other starters: defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) and tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring).

Kirksey, who had been listed as questionable, will miss his first game after playing in 65 straight since being drafted third round in 2014.

For Gordon, the injury is latest setback for the former Pro Bowler who has played in just 10 games since 2014 because of multiple drug suspensions. He missed training camp this summer to receive counseling and treatment for drug and alcohol dependence. Gordon was slowed by a hamstring issue when he finally reported, but it’s not clear if his new injury is the same hamstring.

Gordon was expected to have an expanded role against the Saints after being targeted just three times last week in a tie against Pittsburgh. It was the first time he had played in Week 1 since his rookie season.

The 27-year-old caught a game-tying, 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Steelers, but Gordon was mostly used as a decoy.

Gordon started the opener despite coach Hue Jackson saying he wouldn’t be on the field for the first snap as punishment for missing camp. Jackson blamed Gordon’s appearance on the first played a “mistake” and “miscommunication.”

Jackson refused to elaborate on the situation this week, saying he and the coaching staff wanted to “move on.”

