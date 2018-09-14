WADA panel recommends reinstatement of Russian agency

A key review committee is recommending Russia’s anti-doping agency be reinstated after a nearly three-year suspension resulting from the country’s scheme to circumvent rules and win Olympic medals.

The World Anti-Doping Agency says its review committee was satisfied with Russian promises to fulfill one key criterion for reinstatement: Providing access to samples and data that could help corroborate positive tests uncovered during the investigation into Russia’s corruption.

A statement from WADA said the committee received a letter from Russia’s ministry of sports that “sufficiently acknowledged the issues identified in Russia.”

It made no mention of one of the key criteria, which is that the anti-doping agency, the ministry of sport and Russia’s Olympic committee publically accept that there was a widespread, government-directed effort to manipulate drug tests in order to win medals.

The recommendation will be discussed at a WADA executive’s meeting next week.