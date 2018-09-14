Scientists: World’s warming; expect more intense hurricanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Study after study shows climate change in general makes hurricanes worse. But determining global warming’s role in a specific storm such as Hurricane Florence is not so simple — at least not without detailed computer analysis.

The Associated Press consulted with 17 meteorologists and scientists who study climate change, hurricanes or both. A few experts remain cautious about attributing global warming to a single event, but most clearly see the hand of humans in Florence and other big storms.

Global warming didn’t cause Florence, they say. But it makes the system a bigger danger.

Says Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the environment school at the University of Michigan: “Florence is yet another poster child for the human-supercharged storms that are becoming more common and destructive as the planet warms.”