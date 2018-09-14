Met Opera to start Sunday performances in 2019-20

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will start regular Sunday afternoon performances for the first time in its century-plus history during the 2019-20 season.

As part of its new union agreements announced Friday, the company also will go dark each February beginning in 2020-21, shifting those performances to the end of each season, which will extend by a month into mid-June.

The agreements with local 802 of the Associated Musicians of Greater New York and the American Guild of Musical Artists still must be ratified by the AGMA board of governors this month.