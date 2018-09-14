Black governor nominees become stars in bid for history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three black gubernatorial candidates are becoming political stars this year and could make history.

If elected, Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Ben Jealous of Maryland and Andrew Gillum of Florida would give America its largest number of black governors ever. That historic possibility was not lost on them, or the black voters who hope to make that history happen, as they shared the stage at the Congressional Black Caucus’ annual legislative conference this week.

Abrams, who could become the nation’s first black female governor, is getting the most national attention. But all three were squired around the Washington Convention Center by black politicos. Jealous faces the steepest challenge, down in polls against incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Abrams and Gillum are running for open seats.