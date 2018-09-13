The Nominees For The ‘AMAs’ Have Been Announced

The nominees for this year’s American Music Awards were announced yesterday, and Cardi B and Drake tied for the most, with EIGHT nominations apiece. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone were next, with five each. Another big catagory is Artist of the Year, and the nominees being Drake, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, and Taylor Swift.

Taylor has already won Artist of the Year three times: In 2009, 2011, and 2013. None of the others have won it yet, but Drake and Ed have been nominated in the past. Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” are nominated for Collaboration of the Year, along with Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”.

Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett have been nominated for this year’s Favorite Male Country Artist, and Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood being nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist. Favorite Duo or Country Group nominees include Florida Georgia Line, LANCO, and Dan + Shay. The nominees for Favorite Country Album are Kane Brown’s “Kane Brown”, Luke Combs “This One’s For You”, and Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes”. Favorite Country Song is up for grabs as well, with Kane Brown “Heaven”, Dan + Shay “Tequila”, and Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” also being nominated. You can find all the nominees and place your votes at TheAMAs.com. ABC will air the ceremony live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9th. Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host for the second straight year. @iamholleman