Spy poison case: Suspects say they were in UK as tourists

MOSCOW (AP) — The two Russian men who have been charged in Britain with poisoning a former Russian spy have appeared on Russian television saying they visited the suspected crime scene as tourists.

Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov on Thursday made their first public appearance in an interview with the Kremlin-funded RT channel.

Boshirov and Petrov said they visited the southern English city of Salisbury in March, calling it a “wonderful town” and saying they wanted to see the famous Salisbury Cathedral.

Britain said Boshirov and Petrov are military intelligence agents who were dispatched to Salisbury to poison former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain released CCTV footage and photographs showing the two men walking in Skripal’s neighborhood.