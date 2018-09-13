Socialist faces incumbent Democrat in NY Senate primary

NEW YORK (AP) — A socialist candidate for New York’s state Senate will find out whether revelations about her personal life will keep her from joining the ranks of insurgents knocking out mainstream Democrats.

Julia Salazar is taking on 16-year incumbent Martin Dilan (dih-LAHN’) in Brooklyn’s 18th District in Thursday’s primary.

Recently, Salazar has faced criticism over how she described her family history.

Among other things, she said she was an immigrant when she was born in Florida.

Reporters also revealed she was once accused of fraud by the ex-wife of baseball great Keith Hernandez.

Salazar says unfair scrutiny has obscured her message that Dilan hasn’t done enough to fight gentrification.

Dilan says he has always stuck by his constituents.

The race is one of several Senate contests in which incumbents face challenges from fellow Democrats.