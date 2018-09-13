Known for escapes, South African lion becomes a father

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African lion who was nearly killed by wildlife officials after escaping twice from a national park has become a father.

A tourist lodge manager in the Addo Elephant National Park area says the lion dubbed Sylvester had two cubs and that the mother, named Angel, gave birth in mid-June.

Gerhard de Lange of Kuzuko Lodge said in a statement Thursday that the cubs are “fit and healthy.”

Sylvester was moved in 2016 to Addo after breakouts from Karoo National Park.

In the first escape, the lion was on the run for over three weeks, killing livestock and raising concerns about threats to people.

During the second, three-day escape, wildlife officials dropped plans to kill Sylvester after an outcry from people who said he should be captured and relocated.