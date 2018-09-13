Greece: Landslide at famed ‘shipwreck’ beach; 1 injured

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a landslide at a popular beach on the western island of Zakynthos has resulted in at least one injury, while coast guard officials were seeking to determine whether there were any people missing.

The landslide occurred Thursday on the Navagio Beach, or Shipwreck Beach, on the northwestern coast of the island. The cove features limestone cliffs towering above the beach of white sand and crystalline water made famous by the wreckage of a small cargo ship washed up on the beach since the 1980s.

The coast guard said one foreign woman was injured and was being transported to a local hospital. Local media said witnesses reported a large rock initially fell from the cliff into the sea, creating a large wave that capsized small boats.