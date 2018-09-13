BIG 3: Florence Makes Landfall, AB Weed & HOF Toy Finalists

1. Hurricane Florence is over the Carolina’s as we speak.

High tide over the next 2-3 days will occur around noon and midnight in the SE. That is when most places on the coast will likely see the highest water levels from #Florence. Keep up to date with water levels here: https://t.co/Uh3VniZjeI pic.twitter.com/HDn9sP7QSc — NOAA's Ocean Service (@noaaocean) September 13, 2018

2. An AB family member has started his own cannabis company in Colorado.

After having turned down for a job at Anheuser-Busch, Adolphus Busch V, great-great-grandson of the brewery's founder, returned to Colorado and started working in all phases of the budding #cannabis industry. Story by @stlbizdbarr. https://t.co/mPtCXIWQh3 — Brian Robbins (@stlbizbrobbins) September 13, 2018

3. Finalists for this year’s Toy Hall of Fame class are being announced.

American Girl Doll, He-Man and Tickle Me Elmo throw down for Toy Hall of Fame honors https://t.co/gbSKaHfIbP pic.twitter.com/J6Fux5UdA0 — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) September 13, 2018