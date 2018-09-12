The Latest: Negron wins 2nd District Republican nomination

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on the New Hampshire primary election (all times local):

a.m.

A state lawmaker who served in the Air Force and worked in the defense industry has won the Republican nomination for the state’s 2nd Congressional District and will face Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster in November.

Steven Negron defeated six other GOP candidates to get his party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Kuster sailed through the primary unopposed.

Negron was part of an intercontinental ballistic missile combat crew member in Missouri and at Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs, Colo. He’s a gun rights candidate who has campaigned on stopping illegal immigration and balancing the federal budget.

Negron says he wants to help small businesses like the one he founded, Nashua-based Integron.

He defeated whistle-blowing doctor Stewart Levenson and five other Republicans.

1:05 a.m.

10:45 p.m.

A candidate endorsed by the Trump administration has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire, and he’d be the state’s first black congressman if elected in November.

Eddie Edwards, of Dover, won a six-way race in Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District.

Edwards is a Navy veteran who also served as a police chief and as chief enforcement officer for the state liquor commission.

He sought to make the campaign about character and integrity and criticized his main rival, state Sen. Andy Sanborn, for Statehouse behavior that included making a sexually explicit comment to an intern. Edwards, who was endorsed by Trump administration attorney Rudy Giuliani, said he wants to bring public virtue back to politics.

The 1st District seat covers much of the eastern half of the state. It’s being left vacant by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after four non-consecutive terms.

10:10 p.m.

New Hampshire’s newly minted Democratic nominee for governor says Republican Gov. Chris Sununu should not underestimate her.

Molly Kelly, a former five-term state senator from Harrisville, defeated former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand in Tuesday’s primary. She says she’s been underestimated before, but she managed to work her way through college as a single mom and later defeated a Republican leader in the state Senate to win her seat.

Kelly said strong Democratic turnout Tuesday should send a message that voters want a governor who will put the people first, not corporate special interests.

Sununu, who was unopposed in his primary, said he looks forward to promoting his pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda. He’s campaigning for a second term.

9:05 p.m.

8:55 p.m.

Executive Councilor Chris Pappas has won an 11-way race for the Democratic nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Pappas had been viewed as one of two front-runners in Tuesday’s crowded primary election field. The other, former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan, moved to New Hampshire last year and raised more money than all the other candidates combined.

Pappas is an openly gay former state lawmaker who is serving his third term on the governor’s Executive Council and runs a family restaurant in Manchester. He had the backing of the state’s two U.S. senators and said he is grounded in the issues that voters care about.

The 1st District seat covers much of the eastern half of the state. It’s being left vacant by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after four non-consecutive terms.

8:40 p.m.

Democrat Molly Kelly will face Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in November after winning her party’s nomination in New Hampshire.

Kelly, a former five-term state senator from Harrisville, defeated former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand in Tuesday’s primary. Though she got into the race nearly a year after her opponent, she quickly gained the support of key Democrats, including the state’s two U.S. senators.

Kelly emphasized her experience as a single mother who raised three children while putting herself through college. While Marchand touted his progressive plans, Kelly said she has the track record to prove it on issues such as support for public education, women’s rights and gun safety.

She accused Sununu of pandering to the Trump administration with his support of a school voucher bill that ultimately failed.

Sununu sailed through the primary unopposed. He’s seeking a second term.

7 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

10:40 p.m.

