Jacobs keeps guests waiting, then delivers on the glamour

NEW YORK (AP) — Marc Jacobs kept his guests waiting for 90 minutes — a highly unexpected development given his tendency in recent years to start his runway show, which traditionally closes Fashion Week, at 6 p.m. on the dot, come what may.

Why the delay? Jacobs’ staff said the issue was an errant clothing delivery. Some fans of Rihanna, though, had their own conspiracy theory: Maybe, some speculated on Twitter, he was getting back at the pop singer, who had scheduled a 7 p.m. show in Brooklyn, thereby usurping his finale.

While some attendees had to leave to catch Rihanna’s show — or flights out of the country — those who stayed seemed very glad they did: They were rewarded with vintage Jacobs, a crowd-pleasing injection of old-style glamour expressed in elegant pastels, ’60s-era bouffant hairstyles, and ruffles, ruffles, and more ruffles.