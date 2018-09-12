Democrats announce big online ad play for November

Two major Democratic groups are spending big on digital ads in the fight for the Senate.

Priorities USA and Senate Majority PAC announced $18 million in joint spending in Arizona, Indiana, Florida, Missouri and North Dakota. Senate Majority PAC also tacked on an additional $3 million in ads targeting Montana, Nevada, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The campaign comes as both parties battle furiously for control of the Senate. The GOP currently has a narrow two-vote majority.

Democrats have feared they were losing their digital edge developed during Barack Obama’s campaigns. Donald Trump outmaneuvered them in online ads in his 2016 Republican presidential campaign, and many worry Democrats have become too reliant on traditional television advertising.