Wednesday, September 12, 2018
BIG 3: Florence Landfall, Cardinals Playoff Chances & Fortnite NERF Guns

1. Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall on Friday morning at 8am.

2. The Cardinals not only have a chance at the Wild Card but could get a legit playoff berth.

3. Parents, prepare yourselves, Fortnite NERF guns are coming.

