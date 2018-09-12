BIG 3: Florence Landfall, Cardinals Playoff Chances & Fortnite NERF Guns

1. Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall on Friday morning at 8am.

Hurricane Florence is now expected to slow down and turn south after making a roaring landfall along the East Coast, a forecast that could have dire consequences for South Carolina. https://t.co/joJ8aPhDHl — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 12, 2018

2. The Cardinals not only have a chance at the Wild Card but could get a legit playoff berth.

Does anyone else think that Busch needs a good sweeping? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dn4Uk3v663 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 12, 2018

3. Parents, prepare yourselves, Fortnite NERF guns are coming.

Get Monopoly: Fortnite Edition later this year and Fortnite Nerf Blasters in 2019 https://t.co/cBkIw6JVlu pic.twitter.com/MQbbM5fqUU — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) September 11, 2018