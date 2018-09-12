Ancient? Crisscrossed lines called world’s oldest drawing

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists working in a South African cave have discovered the world’s oldest known drawing, a sketch that resembles a hashtag.

It’s not the earliest deliberate design; some abstract engravings are far older. But researchers say it shows early humans in southern Africa could produce designs on various surfaces with different techniques.

The collection of crisscrossed lines was found east of Cape Town. It’s thought to be 73,000 years old.

Researchers who described it Wednesday in the journal Nature said it is at least 30,000 years older than any other known drawing.

They said it probably had some meaning to its maker and was part of a symbolic system that other people in the group understood.