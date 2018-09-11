The Latest: Reading of names at World Trade Center site

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the commemoration of the Sept. 11 terror attacks (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

The names of those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are being solemnly recited at the World Trade Center in New York.

The ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate the 17th anniversary included moments of silence and tolling bells. Some tearful readers mentioned how much they miss their loved ones.

Victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries are gathered on the memorial plaza to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

8:50 a.m.

Victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries were gathered on the memorial plaza where the twin towers once stood as the ceremony started at 8:46 a.m. That is the time when a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

Then victims’ loved ones began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when four hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

8:20 a.m.

Families of people who died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are gathering at New York’s World Trade Center site.

Thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday’s ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

Debra Sinodinos (sih-noh-DEE’-nohs) was there to honor her cousin Peter Carroll, a New York City firefighter.

Their extended family gathered for the ceremony, including two of Peter’s sons — one who’s a firefighter and another who’s in training.

Sinodinos says it’s better to commemorate the day there than to sit around “being depressed.”

She’s pleased with the construction of the memorial and buildings at the World Trade Center. She calls the progress “amazing.”

12 a.m.

Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims.

Thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday’s ceremony at the World Trade Center.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A new tower honoring victims was dedicated there Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Since the last anniversary, a truck attack on a nearby bike that killed eight people. Months later, there was a botched pipe bombing in a subway passageway near Times Square.