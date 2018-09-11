Brazil party replaces Lula da Silva on presidential ballot

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Workers’ Party has bowed to court orders to replace former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for the Oct. 7 presidential vote.

Party officials say on Twitter that former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is the new candidate.

Tuesday’s move is an acknowledgement that the party couldn’t get da Silva on the ballot.

Da Silva is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption. He denies wrongdoing and argues the case was meant to keep him from running.

The man who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010 has easily led polls for more than a year, but his candidacy was barred by the country’s top electoral court.

Recent polls show Haddad far behind, but the party hopes he will now rise with da Silva’s endorsement.