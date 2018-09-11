Attorneys for family criticize affidavit in Dallas shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a black man who was shot and killed by a white Dallas police officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers are criticizing an affidavit that gives a narrative of what happened.

The lawyers said the arrest affidavit released Monday contradicts neighbors’ accounts.

Amid their concerns, though, the district attorney said the case against Amber Guyger will get a hard look by her office and be presented to a grand jury, which could decide on more serious charges than manslaughter in last week’s shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Benjamin Crump, one of the attorneys for Jean’s family, said the affidavit “is very self-serving.”

Lee Merritt, who is also representing the family, called it an attempt to “condone what happened, give her a break.”