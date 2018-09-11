Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 20 in Nangarhar

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 20 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled vest among a group of people protesting a local police commander in eastern Nangarhar province.

Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, provincial police chief, says dozens of people from Achin district had come to the Momandara district to block the main highway between the capital Jalalabad and the Torkham border with Pakistan.

Stanikzai says locals had gathered to complain against a local police commander and the suicide bomber targeted them. It was unclear whether the attacker knew the nature of the protest.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.