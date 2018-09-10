UK inquest begins into attack on bridge, Parliament

LONDON (AP) — England’s chief coroner has begun an inquest into the deaths of five people who died last year in an extremist attack on Britain’s Parliament, saying it was “82 seconds of high and terrible drama.”

Mark Lucraft said the “lives of many were torn apart” in that brief period when an extremist killed four people on Westminster Bridge and then fatally stabbed a police officer guarding Parliament.

Dozens more were injured in the March 22, 2017 attack carried out by 52-year-old Khalid Masood in a rented vehicle.

The coroner asked for a minute’s silence to honor the victims at the start of the inquest.

The proceedings included brief portraits of the victims. The inquest is expected to determine the cause of death for each victim.