North Korea wraps up 70th anniversary with mass rally

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Korean students have rallied in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square in the final major event of the country’s 70th anniversary.

The elaborate celebrations marking the Sept. 9 anniversary focused on leader Kim Jong Un’s economic strategies and downplayed the missiles and nuclear weapons that brought it to the brink of conflict with the United States just one year ago.

The main event was a military parade on Sunday, which unlike the country’s previous two parades had no long-range missiles. The rally Monday night featured a sea of university and high school students carrying torches that spelled out giant slogans when seen from above the square.

Kim did not attend.