Miss America organization report: No evidence of bullying

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new report commissioned by the Miss America Organization has found no evidence to support bullying allegations made by former Miss America Cara Mund.

The report was issued Monday, a day after Mund’s tenure came to an end.

Mund has claimed she was bullied and silenced by the pageant’s national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper, allegations the two women deny.

She was not interviewed for the report.

Mund agreed to speak after the next Miss America was crowned, but pageant officials insisted on doing it before then.

Mund only appeared at the very end of the pageant before Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was crowned as her successor. Mund was not allowed to speak live; instead a 30-second taped segment of her speaking was broadcast.