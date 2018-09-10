Man arrested after car-ramming at Lyon airport

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in southeast France say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Local government press officer Christelle Monteagudo said Monday that the man’s motives were unknown and that nothing is being ruled out at this point.

She said the man first drove the wrong way down a highway and crashed into a barrier at a small aerodrome before heading to Lyon’s much larger Saint Exupery airport.

She said the car then rammed through two glass doors at the airport’s Terminal 1 to drive onto the runway tarmac. Police in chase arrested him there.

She said flights have been halted.