NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a district headquarters in Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the large blast has badly damaged the compound of the Hodan district’s headquarters. There are no immediate reports of deaths.

This is the second such attack on a district headquarters in the capital this month.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often claims responsibility.