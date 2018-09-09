Final regular season NASCAR race delayed by rain at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been delayed because of rain.

Indianapolis has been drenched in three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track before Sunday’s scheduled race. But a consistent mist and temperatures around 60 degrees has made it difficult for NASCAR to get the track dry.

The Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday. NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.

