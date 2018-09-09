Bangkok meet fails to finalize draft on climate change rules

BANGKOK (AP) — An international meeting in Bangkok has fallen short of its aim of completing fruitful preparations so an agreement can be reached in December on guidelines to implement the 2015 Paris climate change agreement.

The six-day Bangkok meeting was scheduled to accelerate progress in the battle against rising global carbon emissions by adopting a completed text that could be presented at the COP24 conference in Poland in December.

There are notable disagreements over fair financing for implementation of the rules by developing countries, and the scale and details of reporting progress.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said Sunday at the closing press briefing for the Bangkok meeting that progress was made on most issues, but nothing has been finalized.