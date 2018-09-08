Open
Close
Saturday, September 8, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Trump: Apple can avoid tariffs by shifting production to US

Trump: Apple can avoid tariffs by shifting production to US

President Donald Trump agrees with Apple that potential tariffs on Chinese imports could make its gadgets more expensive, but he says the tech company can fix the problem by moving production to the U.S.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump implored the company to shift production from China: “Start building new plants now. Exciting!”

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs of $50 billion on imports from China and is moving to add 25 percent duties on another $200 billion in goods.

This week Apple said in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative that tariffs will make some of its products, including the Apple Watch and Mac mini, more expensive. The company makes a large percentage of its products in China.

Apple didn’t immediately comment on Trump’s tweet.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.