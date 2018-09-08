Rose leads by 1 shot with a clear shot at No. 1 in the world

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Justin Rose did his part on another day of low scoring at the BMW Championship and had a 6-under 64 for a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Rose quickly erased a two-shot deficit against Schauffele with four straight birdies Saturday on an Aronimink course so soft from rain that tee times were pushed back three hours. Schauffele (67) stayed with him until a three-putt bogey from the fringe on the 18th.

McIlroy atoned for a double bogey on No. 8 with an eagle on the next hole, and he was flawless down the stretch for a 63.

Rose was at 17-under 193. He would most likely move to No. 1 in the world for the first time with a victory.

Tiger Woods shot 66 and was five back.