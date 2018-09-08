Palestinians: 16-year-old border protester dies of wounds

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 16-year-old protester shot by Israeli troops has died of his wounds.

The ministry says Saturday that Ahmad Abu Tuyur died of wounds sustained from a single gunshot the previous day along the Israeli border in the southern Rafah region. Video posted on social media allegedly shows Abu Tuyur in a white T-shirt hurling a rock toward Israeli soldiers from a distance then waving at them before he was struck.

The Israeli military says it’s aware of the incident and is investigating.

Hundreds took part in protests Friday along the border, burning tires and hurling objects at troops on the Israeli side.

Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas rulers have been leading near-weekly protests since March in part to draw attention to a decade-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.