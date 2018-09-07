Unwanted by Australia, refugees on Nauru have little options

NAURU (AP) — More than 600 refugees, including about 120 children and teenagers, have been stuck on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru for nearly five years. Some have turned to self-immolation and hunger strike in a bid to escape.

Australia designed its policy of keeping boat refugees and asylum seekers far from its shores to deter more of them from trying to make the voyage, but critics say it violates human rights.

A series of Australian court cases has revealed how some of the refugee children are evacuated because they are suffering from resignation syndrome, a condition in which they withdraw socially and stop eating and drinking. Nauru’s government claims the children have been manipulated into self-harm by their families and activists in a bid to get to Australia and make headlines.