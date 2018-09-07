Paul McCartney plays concert at New York’s Grand Central

NEW YORK (AP) — Commuters with tickets to ride out of New York’s Grand Central Station have a special story to tell.

Paul McCartney commandeered a corner of the majestic hub Friday for a concert that was shown live online. Commuters couldn’t see him, since only invited guests were let behind black curtains to the stage. Still, they could hear a 24-song set that spanned more than 50 years of music.

Celebrities Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer, Kate Moss, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Fallon and the son of McCartney’s late partner, Sean Lennon, were on hand.

They heard familiar hits like “Let it Be,” ”Can’t Buy Me Love,” ”A Hard Day’s Night” and “Lady Madonna” being performed by the 76-year-old legend.