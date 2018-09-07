Mesut Ozil’s absence casts shadow over German national team

MUNICH (AP) — The start of Germany’s post-Mesut Ozil era showed Germany is missing a player like Mesut Ozil.

Without the Arsenal midfielder on the field, Germany tried hard but ultimately failed to break through France’s defense, playing out a 0-0 draw Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

The 29-year-old Ozil quit the national team in July after being made a scapegoat for Germany’s early World Cup exit and a target for racist abuse.

Ozil, an attacking midfielder who is not known for his defensive work, took the blame for the defending champion’s first-round exit in Russia after losses to Mexico and South Korea. He had been dropped for the draw with Sweden.

The abuse started before the tournament when the German-born descendant of Turkish immigrants posed for photographs with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then exploded after it, helped by incendiary statements from Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff and German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel.

Ozil, who finished with 23 goals in 92 appearances for Germany, responded by saying he was German when the team won but an immigrant in defeat.

“It was a mistake to make Ozil a scapegoat for Germany’s exit,” former Germany striker Cacau said in Munich on Wednesday. “It should never have happened. The team played badly and Mesut was one of the best players. He tried to make things happen against South Korea, he didn’t hide. He played the passes that he always does so well.”

Germany looked for a fresh start in UEFA’s new competition, where Joachim Loew wanted more focus in defense.

“We have to regain the conviction of defending our own goal come hell or high water,” the Germany coach said before the game against France.

Loew named Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos in midfield to provide cover for his back four, while Leon Goretzka was charged with providing impetus for the side going forward.

It didn’t work. The ineffective Goretzka was taken off with 25 minutes remaining for Ilkay Gundogan, another player with Turkish roots who posed for the photos with Erdogan. Gundogan was also the target for racist abuse.

Though Germany forced several good saves from Alphonse Areola in his France debut, the team was reliant of crosses from the wings and lacked the cutting edge that Ozil often provided.

Kroos, honored before the game as Germany’s player of the season, played a fine game, but was subjected to whistles from the home supporters when he failed to reward a promising run from Timo Werner with a ball over the French defense. Instead, he turned and played the ball back, perhaps a sign of Germany’s new caution.

Arguably, Ozil would have played the ball forward.

Julian Brandt inherited Ozil’s No. 10 jersey but the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder did not play against France.

Leverkusen teammate Kai Havertz, who earned his first call-up for Germany, also stayed on the bench, but the 19-year-old midfielder may get a chance in Sunday’s friendly game against Peru in Sinsheim.

“It’s very likely that one or another young players get a chance from the beginning,” Loew said after the draw with France.

The search for Ozil’s successor is on.

