Ex-Trump campaign adviser to be sentenced in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation will find out Friday whether he will be going to prison for lying to the FBI.

George Papadopoulos is set to be sentenced in federal court in Washington. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is pushing for a prison sentence of up to six months, while defense attorneys are asking for probation.

Papadopoulos was the first to plead guilty in Mueller’s probe. His case was also the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election while it was ongoing.

Prosecutors say Papadopoulos’ lies caused irreparable harm to the investigation and he did not provide substantial assistance.

His attorneys say he cooperated fully.