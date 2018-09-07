British Airways travelers’ credit card details hacked

LONDON (AP) — British Airways is promising to compensate customers after reporting a major hack of its website that compromised credit card information.

Chief Executive Alex Cruz said Friday the company is “100 percent committed” to compensating customers whose financial information was stolen. He said the company had been hit by a “very sophisticated malicious criminal attack.”

British Airways revealed the hack Thursday evening and began notifying customers. Customers who booked on the company website from Aug. 21 until Sept. 5 may have been affected.

He said enough information was stolen to allow criminals to use credit card information for illicit purposes. Cruz said police are investigating.

Shares in BA’s parent company, IAG, were down 2 percent on Friday.