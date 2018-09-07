Angels’ Ohtani plans to keep hitting, no decision on surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani says he plans to finish this season as the team’s designated hitter and hasn’t decided yet if he’ll have Tommy John surgery.

The 24-year-old rookie from Japan says he hopes to return as a DH next season. Ohtani was in the lineup as the DH on Friday night in Chicago against the White Sox.

The Angels announced Wednesday that an MRI showed Ohtani had new damage in his pitching elbow, and that Tommy John surgery was the recommended course of action. Ohtani, who throws right-handed and bats left-handed, later hit two home runs that night in Texas.

If Ohtani has the reconstructive surgery, he would almost certainly not pitch again in the majors until 2020.

Ohtani says swinging the bat doesn’t affect his elbow. He said he’s looking into every option and hopes to make a decision about surgery toward the end of the season.

Ohtani is hitting .287 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. As a pitcher, he’s 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.