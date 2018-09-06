Word detectives: Science may help finger opinion columnist

Open
Thursday, September 6, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Language detectives say the key clues into who wrote the anonymous New York Times opinion piece may not be the odd and glimmering “lodestar,” but the itty-bitty words that you usually read right over: “I,” “of,” and “but.”

And lodestar? That could be red herring meant to throw sleuths off track, some experts say.

Experts use a combination of language use, statistics and computer science to help figure out who wrote documents. They’ve even solved crimes and historical mysteries that way.

The field, which some call “forensic linguistics,” is suddenly at center stage after an unidentified “senior administration official” wrote in the Times that he or she was part of a “resistance” movement working from within the administration to curb Trump’s most dangerous impulses.

