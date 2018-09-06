The Latest: Trump: I’d close government for wall if up to me

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’d “shut down the government over border security in a second” if it were up to him.

But he says he doesn’t want to do anything to hurt Republicans so close to the November midterm elections. Trump says he thinks the GOP will do “really well” on Nov. 6, when the party hopes to retain control of both houses of Congress.

Congress has been slow to fully fund construction of the wall Trump promised to build on the border with Mexico. He has reconsidered his threats to shut down the government when funding expires Sept. 30 as lawmakers work to pass annual spending bills.

Trump made the comment Thursday in an interview with Fox News that was broadcast for the audience at his campaign rally in Billings, Montana.

___

12:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is taking the Washington debate over his Supreme Court nominee to the home of two red-state Senate Democrats.

Trump’s trip to Montana and North Dakota this week is elevating Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a political litmus test for voters.

The president’s strategy aims to turn the screws on the lawmakers, Jon Tester of Montana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who find themselves caught between Senate leaders fighting Kavanaugh’s confirmation and their states’ more conservative electorate.

Neither senator has said how he or she will vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Senate Republican leaders hope to bring Kavanaugh’s confirmation to a vote before the full chamber this month.

Trump is holding a rally in Billings, Montana, on Thursday, spending the night and traveling to the Dakotas on Friday.