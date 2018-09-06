House Of Cards Season 6 Teaser Reveals Frank Underwood’s Fate

Welp, the hit Netflix series House of Cards is officially killing of Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood. Robin Wright, who plays Claire Underwood, visits her husband’s grave and delivers a cold, composed speech that perfectly sums up the relationship of show’s president and First Lady.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire says. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.” The camera then cuts to a shot of Frank’s grave side by side with his father’s in South Carolina.

The move to kill off Kevin Spacey’s character comes as no surprise as the actor has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple people around Hollywood, as production was shut down last October with allegations against him coming to light. The will be the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Check out the teaser here and let us know what you think of it at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

@iamholleman