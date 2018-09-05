Shout, arrest, repeat: Inside the Kavanaugh hearing protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have become the target of a coordinated activist campaign to disrupt the proceedings.

A loose coalition of protesters has organized to pack the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room. One by one, the protesters are arrested for shouting. They are then replaced by other protesters waiting in line.

Elsewhere, nine women were arrested in a Capitol Hill building for staging a protest dressed as characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which depicts a dystopian future where the government controls women and uses them for breeding purposes.

The protesters know Republicans have enough votes to push Kavanaugh’s nomination through. But they say they fear Kavanaugh’s confirmation would shift the court’s balance for years on issues like abortion rights, LGBT freedoms and gun control.