LEADING OFF: Mariners brawl in clubhouse, Rizzo hurts foot

Still in contention for a postseason spot, the Seattle Mariners apparently have some internal issues that need sorting out. A brawl involving several Mariners players broke out in their clubhouse Tuesday several hours before a game against Baltimore at Safeco Field. Moments after center fielder Dee Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting. “Our guys are working through it and talking through it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It happens a lot more than you know. Almost every year you see it. Sometimes it brings teams together. … Things reach a boiling point and you have to get it off your chest.”

First baseman Anthony Rizzo said he plans to play as the Cubs try to avoid a three-game sweep in Milwaukee. Rizzo left Tuesday night’s 11-1 loss with a bruised right foot but said he was OK. The injury occurred when Rizzo fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning. He was replaced in the sixth, and the team said X-rays were negative. Rizzo entered the game hitting .284 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. Jose Quintana (11-9) pitches for the NL Central leaders against Jhoulys Chacin (14-5) and the second-place Brewers, who trail Chicago by three games.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is set to finish serving his two-game suspension when Los Angeles hosts the New York Mets. Puig lost his appeal and began sitting out Tuesday night. He was involved in an altercation with San Francisco’s Nick Hundley during an Aug. 14 game, taking an open-handed swipe at the catcher’s mask. Puig is eligible to return for Friday’s series opener at Colorado. The Dodgers also were awaiting word from team doctors on whether closer Kenley Jansen will return for the weekend series. After Jansen was at altitude in Denver last month, he went on the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat that was shocked back into rhythm. Jansen has experienced two separate atrial fibrillation episodes while in Denver with the Dodgers, who are locked in a tight race with the Rockies and Diamondbacks for the NL West title.

With the Phillies trying to stay close in the playoff chase, third baseman Maikel Franco has reported worsening soreness in his right wrist. He planned to return to Philadelphia for evaluation by a specialist. Earlier X-rays were negative, but Franco missed his second game in a row Tuesday night in Miami, and he was expected to undergo an MRI. He’s batting .267 with 22 homers and 66 RBIs.

Bartolo Colon is expected to pitch for Texas in his first game since going on the disabled list. The 45-year-old Colon was hit hard by Oakland on Aug. 20 in his last outing, then was sidelined by back stiffness. Colon (7-11, 5.45 ERA) is set to start at home against the Angels. He has 247 career wins.

