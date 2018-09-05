Kelsea Ballerini And The Chainsmokers Could Be Collaborating Soon

Maren Morris did it, now it seems like Kelsea Ballerini could be the next country star to crossover to the pop world for a potential massive hit. Maren and Zedd’s “The Middle” was a smash as was Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha’s “Meant To Be.” And Kelsea plans on doing it with Grammy-winning electronic duo The Chainsmokers, which makes us wonder.. could this be the next big hit?

Tuesday on Twitter, Kelsea and The Chainsmokers teased fans with the news that something new is in the works. This wouldn’t be anything new for The Chainsmokers, teaming up with a country artist, as they joined up with FGL on the track “Last Day Alive” and even performed it during the CMT Music Awards. One thing is for sure, the conversation seems to make us believe it’s already been recorded.

“Kelsea you think they’re ready?” the duo tweeted.

“It’s like your READING MY MIND,” she responded. “I’m in.”

