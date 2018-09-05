James says he ‘stands with Nike’ in reference to Kaepernick

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James says he ‘stands with Nike,’ a clear reference to the company’s Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.

The basketball superstar — and new Los Angeles Laker — made the remarks as he received an award Tuesday for his style and his philanthropy from the Harlem’s Fashion Row. The fashion collective partnered with Nike for the lower Manhattan event, which ended with the reveal of a new LeBron James signature shoe for women, created by three female designers.

In emotional remarks, James paid tribute to the three women in his life — his mother, wife and 3-year-old daughter, whom he held on the podium as he spoke.

Closing his remarks, he said he stood “for anybody who believes in change.” He added: “I stand with Nike, all day, every day.”